TTU School of Music is back with music camps for high school and middle school students

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech School of Music is back hosting their summer camps after a year off due to the pandemic. The two upcoming camps are the All-State Choir Camp and Band & Orchestra Camp!

  • All-State Choir CampDates: June 23 – 27, 2020Camp for high school choir students to receive an introduction to the Texas All-State audition music. Students may stay on-campus or off-campus and includes evening activities.Camp for high school mariachi students. Campers can stay on-campus or off-campus and includes evening activities.
  • Band & Orchestra CampDates: July 5 – 11, 2020Camp for high school and middle school students. Tracks include Band, Orchestra, Drum Major or Twirling. Students may stay on-campus or off-campus and includes evening activities. Day camp for beginning level band and orchestra students in the Lubbock area.

