LUBBOCK, Texas—Ashlynn Messer is one of five students in the country who received a $4,000 Future Farmers of America scholarship sponsored by Domino’s. Ashlynn is a Lubbock local that is recognized for her inspiring commitment to her local Future Farmers of America chapter throughout high school. She is currently a student at Texas Tech University pursuing a degree in food science and technology. Sponsoring FFA scholarships is something that is near and dear to Domino’s heart because the brand understands there wouldn’t be any pizza to serve without the hard work of farmers or young people pursuing careers in agriculture. Some notable highlights from Ashlynn’s time in FFA included being the 2021 and 2022 Texas FFA Food Science CDE High Point Individual and speaking in front of the Texas Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs to promote FFA.