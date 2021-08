LUBBOCK, Texas– For 23 years Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center has benefitted families right here in Lubbock. On August 28th, they will host two events to raise money for their programs. The FUNd Fest will run from 2-5 p.m. with food, games and so much more! Then later that night the community can enjoy a Rick Trevino concert starting at 6 p.m. For more information to can head to the TTU Equestrian Center website!