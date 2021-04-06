TTU Youth Mappers hosting Mini-Mapathon all week long

LUBBOCK, Texas – Youth Mappers at Texas Tech University are hosting a Mini-Mapathon event this week. The event will be live streamed. They will be held on 4/6 from 6-10 PM, Wednesday 4/7 3-10 PM and Friday 4/9 7-10 PM. All times are CDT. They are mapping Lubbock in a humanitarian USAID project that will ultimately be used to bring more equality to the city. Lubbock Compact is an organization that grew out of a Disparity paper written by Nick Bergfeld , a faculty member at Texas Tech University and a native son. This is a come and go event, you don’t need to know anything about mapping and it is virtual. If you would like to participate in the live stream for an interview, please email Willem.Lee-Stockton@ttu.edu.We are using Twitch TV for the live stream so you will need to make an account. We are using Open Street Map for the tasks. Email Jesse.a.garcia@ttu.edu for other questions.

It all will be held with this link: https://www.twitch.tv/ttugeography