LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Women in Business shared more on their partnership with the Governor’s Commission for Women, Not On Our Watch. This is an awareness campaign against sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter is a local non-profit organization that supports women personally, professionally and by giving, through its philanthropy partnership. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. The July Power Hour Luncheon is Thursday, July 13 and their Coffee Chat is Tuesday, July 25. Find out more on the Facebook page, Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business, texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org, notonourwatchtx.ocom.