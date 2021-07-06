TWIB donates money to One Voice Home, announces July events

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Women in Business Lubbock Chapter had the great honor of spending some time with OneVoiceHome. This amazing organization serves women who have been victims of sex trafficking with an overall holistic approach designed to fit each girl specifically. As you can imagine with a house full of young women there are some needs that need to be filled. TWIB Lubbock chapter raised funds for the organization but we also donated some items straight to the women who need them. They also talked about their awesome two events coming up, Power Hour Luncheon Thursday and Coffee Chat on the 22nd. Check out their Facebook here for more details.