LUBBOCK, Texas—Hub City Hangout had their car cruise and show in April with proceeds benefiting Caleb’s Closet and Saint Francis Ministries. This event raised more money and had more participants than ever before. Tony presented the two checks and we heard just how these funds will go to great use at Caleb’s Closet and Saint Francis Ministries. Find out more at hubcityhangout.com, calebscloset.org, saintfrancisministries.org.