LUBBOCK, Texas – This weekend a bunch of companies coming together to hold an event and car show to benefit Children’s Hope. There will be contest, a trunk-or-treat, food trucks, bouncy houses and much more. Check out the video or click here for more information.

Information: October 23rd and 24th in Mackenzie Park, Hub City Hangout includes a pre-party cruise on Friday night before the show on Saturday. Admission is $25 per car.