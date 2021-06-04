Two Docs hosts Voices Of Courage, an Acoustic Music Festival benefiting Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Docs Brewing Co. and Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock are excited to come together to develop Lubbock’s Acoustic Music Festival! This concert series will be benefiting our goal of raising $40,000 to help with the West Texas communities. The Acoustic Concert Series will take course over a period of 4 months featuring artist: Kaitlin Butts, Bri Bagwell, Cody Canada & Brandi Behlen. 100% of the ticket directly benefit WPS Lubbock.

WPS Lubbock is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. If you would like more information about this event check it out here.