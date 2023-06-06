LUBBOCK, Texas- The water safety event by University Medical Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians is free to attend on Saturday, June 10 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. UMC will be conducting life jacket fittings, first responder truck tours, offering CPR training and handing out free life jackets (while supplies last). The event will take place at Water Rampage. Find out more on Facebook, UMC CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.