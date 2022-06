Wear your swimsuit and join UMC Children’s Hospital for a water safety event at Water Rampage at no charge. UMC will be conducting life jacket fittings, first responder truck tours, CPR training and giving out free life jackets. Attendees will have the option of staying to enjoy the park for the rest of the day. The event will take place at Water Rampage Saturday, June 11, from 9:30 AM to 11:30AM.