UMC Hosts Children’s Water Safety Event with lots of free giveaways Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Year to date, Lubbock and the surrounding community has experienced 15 drowning injuries, some of which have been fatal. The American Academy of Pediatrics states drowning is the leading cause of injury death in US children 1 to 4 years of age.

It will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10AM-2PM at the Southwest Aqua Sports, located on 3909 N Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416.

UMC Health System is passionate about providing the latest resources and knowledge to keep our community safe. UMC, in partnership with Texas Tech Physicians, will host a Children’s Water Safety Event to provide water safety education and a free life jacket, as well as additional resources.

The come and go event will be located at Southwest Aqua Sports. There will be CPR training, UMC EMS truck tours, life jacket fitting and giveaways, and breakfast will be provided. The Lubbock Fire Department Dive Team will be present. All child participants will have a chance to win free swim lessons, courtesy of Academy Sports and Southwest Aqua Sports.

UMC is passionate for you and wants to help prevent any dangers your child encounters while in the water. Join us for the opportunity to receive lifesaving knowledge and resources and to stay safe this summer!