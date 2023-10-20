LUBBOCK, Texas—Dress up your kids and have some trunk or treat fun on October 26 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. UMC Children’s Hospital is hosting this free event at the Business and Technology Center parking lot at 309 N Slide Road. This event will have candy, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, local organizations sharing what they offer, safety information and so much more.