LUBBOCK, Texas— March is Colon Cancer awareness month and colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. UMC is running to spread awareness for prevention and early detection at their 2023 UMC Undy Run. Sponsoring the 2023 Undy Run, this Saturday, March 25 starting at 9:00 a.m., Mae Simmons Park in collaboration with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to spread the word and kick Colon Cancer in the bud. Find out more at facebook.com/UMCHealthSystem.