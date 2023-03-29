LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Uncorked is a Celebration of West Texas wine and grapes on Saturday, April 1 at the American Windmill Museum 1701 Canyon Lake Drive. You will enjoy a variety of wines, wine wisdom, a beer garden, great food, musical entertainment and more at this Market Street sponsored event. Adelphos Cellars is proud to be part of the educational classes and pouring their wines again this year. Find out more at adelphoscellars.com. Get more information and your tickets to Uncorked at lubbockuncorked.com. Just a reminder that this event has a clear bag policy in place.