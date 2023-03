LUBBOCK, Texas—Uncorked Lubbock is a Celebration of West Texas wine and grapes on Saturday, April 1 at the American Windmill Museum. You will enjoy a variety of wines, wine wisdom, a beer garden, great food, musical entertainment and more. Bolen Vineyards from Smyer, Texas will be pouring their wines. You can also find their wines at their tasting room and United Market Street Stores. Find out more at bolenvineyards.com. Get your tickets to Uncorked Lubbock at lubbockuncorked.com.