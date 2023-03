LUBBOCK, Texas—Uncorked Lubbock is a Celebration of West Texas wine and grapes on Saturday, April 1 at the American Windmill Museum 1701 Canyon Lake Drive. You will enjoy a variety of wines, wine wisdom, a beer garden, great food, musical entertainment and more. Burklee Hill Vineyards will be pouring during this event. Find out more about their wine, tasting room and bistro on Facebook, Burklee Hill Vineyards. Get your tickets and more information for Uncorked Lubbock at lubbockuncorked.com.