LUBBOCK, Texas—Uncorked Lubbock is a Celebration of West Texas wine and grapes on Saturday, April 1 at the American Windmill Museum 1701 Canyon Lake Drive. You will enjoy a variety of wines, wine wisdom, a beer garden, great food, musical entertainment and more. Get your tickets at lubbockuncorked.com. Find out more about English Newsom Cellars at englishnewsom.com.