United Family puts on mass hire event for Buddy Holly Hall and Rave On

LUBBOCK, Texas – On January 7 and 8, United Food & Beverage Services will host a mass hiring event for food service positions at the new Buddy Holly Hall as well as its new restaurant “Rave On.”

As part of the United Family, these new 100 positions will offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a positive work environment, college saving plans as well as full-time and part-time employment options.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 and Friday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. It will be located at the MCM Elegante Hotel at 801 Avenue Q.

Positions in the kitchen include a variety of cooks. Positions on the restaurant team and banquet team will include dish washers, bussers, bartenders, food servers as well as hosts/hostesses.

www.theunitedfamily.com/raveonjobs