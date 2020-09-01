United Supermarkets give back for National Teddy Bear Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, the United Family will be doing a fundraiser for children’s hospitals across the communities they serve.

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 9, special teddy bears will be available for purchase in floral departments across all stores. The United Family will donate $2 to a local children’s hospital for each bear purchased over the nine-day span.

Local area children’s hospitals will be the recipients of the funds raised during the National Teddy Bear Day fundraiser. The bears will be available for $12.99 apiece.