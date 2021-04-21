United Supermarkets, Market Street & Amigos launch first-ever Bacon Fest, a month of everything bacon

LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech University’s Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will host the 2021 Burkhart Virtual Walk for Autism Awareness on April 24-25. Students, faculty, staff and the Lubbock community are invited to show their support for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) awareness by participating in the walk. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in participating should register online before the event. The two-day event will begin with a drive-thru, kit pick-up party from 1-3 p.m. April 24 at the Burkhart Center. The event will include music, special guests and one virtual walk kit per family. There also will be free T-shirts, one per person in the vehicle (up to five total), while supplies last. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask at all times. Click here for directions to the kit pick-up event. “This past year has been devastating for so many; not being able to hold the walk for our families and community in 2020 saddened us all, and we wanted to find a way to be able to see our families and friends from the autism community," said Jennifer Hamrick, assistant professor and interim co-director of the Burkhart Center. "We are hoping the pick-up party here at the Burkhart Center will be an exciting event that can provide families with some much-needed resources and also allow us to see some familiar faces we have not had a chance to see in a while.” The kits will include information on local ASD resources, ideas on how to participate in the virtual walk, and activities for children. Participants are encouraged to wear their team shirts, decorate their vehicles or display signs honoring someone with ASD. The virtual walk, held on April 25, serves to raise awareness of ASD while celebrating the lives of individuals living with ASD, their families and the professionals who work with them. Participants are encouraged to follow the Burkhart Center’s Facebook page for updates before and during the event. Click here for more information, a full list of sponsors and to register for the virtual walk.