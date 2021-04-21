United Supermarkets, Market Street & Amigos launch first-ever Bacon Fest, a month of everything bacon

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, April 7, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations launched their first-ever Bacon Fest — a month where bacon takes its rightful place in the spotlight.
Bacon Fest will run from April 7 to May 4 and, throughout that time, each location will be providing a huge selection of bacon-related products. Of course, guests can look for their typical package of bacon from traditional to gourmet, but there is more bacon fun to be had.
Some of the featured bacon items making an appearance during Bacon Fest will be bacon mac and cheese, BLT pizza, bacon cookies, chocolate-covered bacon, bacon cinnamon rolls and more.