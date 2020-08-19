United Supermarkets to serve flu shots in some parking lots very soon

LUBBOCK, Texas – With back to school here and flu season around the corner, the United family wants to remind you to get your immunizations. They offer all the shots at their pharmacy. They will also start offering flu shots in four of their locations in Lubbock parking lots. Keep up with their social media to know when that starts.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATIONS
- In Texas, children 13 years old or younger will need a doctor’s prescription for back-to-school immunizations. If they are 14 years old or older…they do not need a prescription.
- If needed, United Family pharmacies will contact the child’s doctor and secure that prescription for them.
- New Mexico does not have age restrictions on back-to-school immunizations.
FLU SHOTS
- In Texas, children 6 years old or younger need a prescription for the flu shot. If they are 7 years old or older…they do not.
- If needed, United Family pharmacies will contact the child’s doctor and secure that prescription for them.
- Once again, these rules do not apply in New Mexico.