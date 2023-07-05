LUBBOCK, Texas— Unpack Ministries uses a two-tiered approach to help women unpack the pain of their pasts as well as help them on the road to residency where they can unpack their things and make a home for themselves and their children. They believe if these precious women get a real understanding of who they were created to be, they can succeed in all areas of life. Find out more at unpackministries.com or on Facebook, Unpack Ministries.