LUBBOCK, Texas—Trends and Friends is proud to be a sponsor of the U&I Conference. This women’s conference is Tuesday, October 18 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. You can expect a packed day of inspiration and uplifting from the line up of speakers. There is still a few sponsor spots open. Reach out for more information and to get the early bird ticket price: UANDICONFERENCE.COM, FB: Facebook.com/uandiconference/, IG: instagram.com/uandiconference