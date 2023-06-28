LUBBOCK, Texas— Uptown Cheapskate buys what you loved yesterday and sells what you want today. Bring in your gently used clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories for cash on the spot, and snag amazing deals on the brands you love. At Uptown, you’ll find new and gently used clothes from brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Express, Anthropologie, J. Crew, Urban Outfitters and more at a fraction of retail prices. Stop by at 5027 Milwaukee Avenue, # 100 in Canyon West. You can find out more at 806-516-5554, @uptownlubbock.