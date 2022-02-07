Want a family outing for Valentine’s Day this year? Ashley Knox, Senior Marketing Manager with the South Plains Mall shares ideas on the show.

Bubba’s 33 makes those fan-favorite Garlic Knots with Cheese and Marinara dipping sauces to satisfy your hunger before heading to the Mall for a date night at Premiere Cinemas or a Chick-Fil-A with the family and then let the kids ride the carousel, take them to the play area, and take pictures at the conversation hearts, then after your shopping excursion, you can take your sweet tooth to The Cheesecake Factory for one of their 50 flavors of Cheesecake. Or if that isn’t your cup of tea head to Paleta Bar which is Spanish for for ice pops, handmade daily using the finest ingredients to create our fruit base from Fruits and cream base using sweet cream and milk.

You can find the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road

Or head to social media to stay up to date on everything they have happening… Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall or Facebook: @SouthPlainsMall

Hours of Operation are Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sundays from Noon-6pm

www.southplainsmall.com for more information.