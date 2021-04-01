Velvet Taco is now open near Texas Tech Campus

LUBBOCK, Texas – Founded in 2011, the Dallas, Texas-based concept set out to elevate the taco through globally inspired recipes and the freshest ingredients. The acclaimed restaurant provides a broad sampling of international tastes and inventive combinations, delivering flavors that are as memorable as they are delicious. In 2016, Velvet Taco was awarded Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot Concept” and in 2020 they were named Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Award winner in the category of Best Limited Time Offer for their Weekly Taco Feature. Velvet Taco has locations in San Antonio, Lubbock, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.