Velvet Taco is now open near Texas Tech Campus

LUBBOCK, Texas - Daniel Schaefer has his first book out, a dream he has been wanting to pursue since he was little. This book, Intergalactic Jaxon is an unexpected adventure through space and time with Jaxon Jagger. He meets heroic, intergalactic dinosaurs and mysterious beings from other dimensions, with his trusty band of animatronic puppets. What is the true nature of his father's quest to find his mother? Will they make it home to their own universes? Take a non-stop easy read, from start to finish, with your imagination and see how far it will take you. With Jaxon Jagger as your guide, you know adventure and fun awaits!