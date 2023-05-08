LUBBOCK, Texas—4th on Broadway 2023, “United We Stand” is less than two months away. If you plan to be a vendor, the applications are open on the Broadway Festivals website at broadwayfestivals.com. If you wanting to volunteer for this event, now is the time to get signed up. The celebration will include the parade, music, food, vendors, fishing tournament, eating contest, and of course the fireworks show. If you would like to participate in activities or volunteer, find out more by reaching out: 806-749-2929.