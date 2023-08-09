LUBBOCK, Texas—Since their establishment in 2002, Ventura Homes has brought functional and unique designs to the Lubbock landscape. The team at Ventura Homes is carefully composed of individuals with talent ranging from interior design to warranty specialization. Together they create efficient floor plans featuring the character and charm in new home construction available in several Lubbock areas. Find out more at venturahomestexas.com or by calling 806-781-1004.