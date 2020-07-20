Virtual 2nd Chance Run still goes on to bring awareness for organ & tissue donation

LUBBOCK, Texas – The COVID-19 pandemic has banned all public events, but it hasn’t stopped LifeGift and transplant recipients, donor family members and donation advocates from raising awareness for organ and tissue donation. The Lubbock 2nd Chance Run sponsored by the UMC Health System is taking place Saturday, August 1st as a virtual run.

Please visit our Lubbock 2nd Chance Run website to register and view how this virtual event will work.

For more information and to register, please click here.

There are more than 10,000 people in Texas in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLifeTexas.org.