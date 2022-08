LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains Mall and Bubba’s 33 are teaming up to raise money for the Children’s Home Lubbock. You can bring gently used denim and drop it off at the mall Saturday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can also visit Bubba’s 33 for Dine to Donate on Tuesday, August 30.