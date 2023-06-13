LUBBOCK, Texas— Wednesday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day. Reach out to Vitalant to donate at vitalant.org. Every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets. Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors. These are just a few of the reasons to donate.