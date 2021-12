LUBBOCK, Texas– Donating blood can be more important than ever during the holidays, which is why Vitalant is hosting a pop-up clinic in the South Plains Mall over the next few weeks! They will be located right across from H&M from December 20th to the 23rd from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on the 24th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on December 27th and 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.