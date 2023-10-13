LUBBOCK, Texas —Before you cheer on the Red Raiders Saturday, head out to the South Plains Mall and give blood at the Vitalant blood drive from 1:00 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two Premiere Cinemas movie tickets, two popcorns and a Texas Tech black out shirt. Visit vitalant.org or southplainsmall.com for more information.