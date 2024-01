LUBBOCK, Texas —Start 2024 off by giving the gift of life at Vitalant’s blood drive at the South Plains Mall. Vitalant will be holding their blood drive at South Plains Mall now through January 8 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. across from Buckle. One donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two movie tickets and two popcorns from Premiere Cinemas. Visit southplainsmall.com or vitalant.org for more information.