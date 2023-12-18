LUBBOCK, Texas —As you are wrapping up this year by grabbing those last-minute gifts at the South Plains Mall, take the time to donate blood at Vitalant’s blood drive. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive at South Plains Mall December 18 through the 22 from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. across from The Buckle. One donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two movie tickets and two popcorns from Premiere Cinemas. Visit southplainsmall.com or vitalant.org for more information.