LUBBOCK, Texas—Monday, January 15 is a day of service for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. This is their MLK Day Service Project and volunteers are needed from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This day would not be possible without the community’s support, including Reliant Energy. Show up in closed toe shoes and work clothes at 3502 East Dartmouth Street. For more information, lubbockhabitat.org.