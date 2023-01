LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock local businesses both originated from ideas scribbled on a napkin. Now, Walk-On’s and Mango Negra Brewery Co. are partnering up to better serve their customers. You can now find Mano Negra Brew on tap at Walk-On’s. Find out more on Facebook: Mano Negra Brewery Co. and @WalkOnsLubbockTx.