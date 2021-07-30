Walk-On’s Supports Athletes of Tomorrow with Game On Foundation Fundraisers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded by two LSU Basketball walk-ons who took the lessons they learned from the hardwood and brought them to life in their innovative restaurant concept.

Inspired by its roots, Walk-On’s Game On Foundation was created with a mission to improve and support youth sports by providing equipment and funding projects that include rebuilding or refurbishing sports facilities.

This year, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is working to refurbish several different facilities across the country, starting with the Crane’s Park basketball court in Melbourne, Florida. Within weeks of launching the fundraiser, the surrounding community raised enough money to complete the court. Upcoming refurbishment projects will be announced throughout the year.

From July 1-Oct. 30, Walk-On’s is launching its Level Up campaign – asking guests for optional donations to the foundation and to support youth sports in their community when ordering online or in-restaurant. To kick off the campaign, 15% of all online retail proceeds will be donated to the foundation. From July 20-24, during National Youth Sports Week, all proceeds from youth athletic retail sales will be donated as well. A limited-time offer youth retail box will be available on Walk-On’s new retail site at retail.walk-ons.com. Additionally, starting on Sept. 1, Walk-On’s loyalty members will be offered a FREE slider with a $10 donation via online ordering.

“At Walk-On’s, community service is at the core of everything we do,” said Founder and CEO, Brandon Landry. “The Game On Foundation solves localized problems by giving the athletes of tomorrow a better, cleaner and safer place to play sports. We look forward to being able to build better places to play across the country.”

Guests can make donations online or through dine-in and to-geaux orders starting on July 1. To learn more about these fundraisers, visit walkons.com/lagniappe/blog.

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.