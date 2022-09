LUBBOCK, Texas—Wallace Theater presents Doll’s House for 5 days. Beginning September 16 through 23. This is described as a Victorian era drama that encourages audience members to explore domestic dynamics, identity, and personal growth. There will be original art in the theater by two local artists, inspired by the content of the show. Get tickets and more information at WallaceTheater.com/events or by calling 806-894-1273.