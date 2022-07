LUBBOCK, Texas—Grab your family quilt and enjoy the “Bed Turning”: a Conversation About What Quilts Can Tell Us. Tuesday, July 19 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., get more information at www.WallaceTheater.com/events. This is a great opportunity to learn about antique quilts and to have an expert look at your family piece for a low admission fee.