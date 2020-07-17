Teacher Of The Week

Wayland Baptist alumni writes children’s book to help parents talk with their kids about COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – After seeing their family and many whose lives were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic trying to work through all the changes, Wayland Baptist University graduate, Sara Howle, decided to put her love for children and for literature to good use and penned a book to help parents discuss the changing world with their little ones. The World is Ending was recently released through online publisher Lulu.com and is available in both a paperback version and in an e-book. 

The proceeds go to a local charity.

This is Sara’s first published book, though she has a few written but not yet illustrated.

The World is Ending can be purchased in paperback through Lulu.com or in E-book version through Amazon.com. Sara also offers a YouTube link to her reading the book for parents to use as well.    

