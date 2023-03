LUBBOCK, Texas— Wayland Baptist University is hosting the Denim & Diamonds Scholarship Gala on May 2 at Overton Hotel and Conference Center. Proceeds from will go to the Dr. June Hogue endowed scholarship at Wayland Baptist University. The gala will include a silent auction, dinner, special speaker, LaDonna Gatlin and more. Purchase tickets and get more information on Facebook, Wayland Baptist University Lubbock. Follow Ms. Gatlin at Ladonnagatlin.com.