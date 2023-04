LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks joins us with tips on how to make the best out of our work environment. Ever feel like you aren’t enjoying your workplace? Dr. Binks gives us a few suggestions on how we can improve the work place on our own. Reach out to the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University to find out more on how they are supporting their patients. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.