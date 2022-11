LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Teacher of the Week, Denise Cofer, has been working with children for 21 years. Her advice is to have a love for the students as well as patience and a sense of humor. Congratulations to Denise on being our Casey Carpet One Teacher of the Week. A big thanks to our sponsors, Casey Carpet One, Teddy Jacks and Ikes. If you are a principal and would like to nominate an educator, send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.