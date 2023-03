LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Wednesday in March on the 6:00 p.m. news and every Thursday on Trends and Friends, we will hear the stories of the four finalists for our Remarkable Women of the Year award. This week we highlight the story of Dr. Jessica Gray. Her love for the local community is evident in all that she does. She is a Family Medicine Physician, professor, women’s health advocate, leader, public speaker, wife and mother.