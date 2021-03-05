We Here Collective hosts weekly art gallery in the month of March

LUBBOCK, Texas – We Here Collective is a Black Women/Femmes art group based in Texas. We are dedicated to promoting WOC artist through exhibitions and events. This Friday they are hosting a The Black Women’s Epoch: a group art exhibit at 5&j Gallery to show of their work.

In this exhibition, we are exhibiting work that displays the continued resistance to systematic racism and sexism. Work is being accepted from Black female-identifying artists living in the state of Texas.

Participating Artists include: Chemareéa Biggs, Cicely Carr, LaShonda Cooks, Danielle Demetria East, Danielle Ellis, Chriscina Lampkin, Catherine Martinez, Jamilia Mendez, Jamie Robertson, Semente, Lillian Young.The exhibition will be viewable every Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. through the month of March!