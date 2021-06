LUBBOCK, Texas – Hamilton Farms is a family farm that strives to get our customers the freshest products available while giving opportunities to make memories with your family by sharing our farm experiences. They have 28 acres of sunflowers to walk through or pick fresh stems, concession stand, food trucks, yard games, many photo opportunities, animals and more!! Admission is $6 per person, 3 and under is free. They will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 11a-8p. Find more out here.