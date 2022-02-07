Want dinner for a good cause and not have to do the dishes this Saturday? Then head to the West Carlisle Fire Station at 121 Inler on the 12th of February for their Chili Dinner. Nicole Cravy, Billie Smith, and Kim Loveless explain why this fundraiser is so important to the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department.

West Carlisle Fire was organized in 1983. They are proud to protect the western portion of Lubbock County. As the years’ pass, the call volume steadily increases, placing a burden on the budget and the Volunteer Members.

They tell us they are very blessed to have an outstanding community and support from Lubbock County. But the needs of the organization always exceeds the funds. Equipment for each firefighter runs $4500 and that doesn’t include costly maintenance to keep firefighters safe. All of that goes to protect firemen while fighting flames. The ax and bar are $300, and the thermal imager which allows firefighters to see hidden fires and hot spots behind walls is $10,000.

This is how you can help! On Saturday head out for the Chili Dinner which includes a Bowl of chili, crackers or Fritos, a cookie, and a drink for a $10 donation and they will have chili with beans and without. 100% of the proceeds will go to the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department.