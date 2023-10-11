LUBBOCK, Texas— The West Texas ALS Walk to End ALS is on Saturday, October 14 with registration beginning at 9:00 a.m. This is a free family event on LCU campus with donuts and coffee. We encourage anyone participating in the walk to register under the local group “Guns Up for ALS” at westtexasals.com/events. The West Texas ALS Support Group is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides education, support, services, and equipment to individuals who have ALS in the Lubbock and West Texas Region. Their mission is to bring quality and skilled support, education, and services to West Texas and eventually establish an ALS specialty clinic in West Texas. Anyone interested in attending, volunteering, or sponsoring an event can reach out via email, ALSLubbock@gmail.com, or call Charlene Olson 806-778-0902 or Amanda Stephens 806-777-9989.